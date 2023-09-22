Fall Activities Roundup

Stay informed about the activities happening in and around Edmonton this fall.

Whether you’re new to MacEwan or graduating soon, fun awaits you this fall! There are opportunities to support local teams and businesses, connect with new friends, and get involved in your post-secondary community. Look no further for a comprehensive list of fall festivities you won’t want to miss.

Grab your friends and get tickets for the 2023 Campus Clash at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, Sept. 22. Buying a ticket to the Campus Clash automatically enters you into a draw for a chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift in Spain! Join other post-secondary students from the University of Alberta, The King’s University, NAIT, and more in cheering for the Edmonton Elks. A football game with good food, cheap beer, and the opportunity to meet new friends — what more could you ask for in a fall bash?!

Another fall highlight is MacEwan’s Government Week 2023! GovWeek is a multi-day event focused on empowering students to support and participate in student government. This function will run from Sept. 20 to Sept.22 and will include classes on how you can advocate for change on campus as well as workshops on building your own campaign. See something you’d like to change on campus? GovWeek is the perfect opportunity to get involved in MacEwan’s student government and put your ideas into action.

Venture off campus southwest of the city to explore the Edmonton Corn Maze and get lost in the fall splendour. Spend time petting farm animals or checking out the locally-grown produce in the farm market. Pumpkins, sunflowers, fall treats, games — the Edmonton Corn Maze is everything you’ve ever wanted in a fall outing. Check their website for operational hours and ticket information.

Don’t forget the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation happening on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. No classes will take place on Monday, October 2nd due to the holiday. Classes will resume for MacEwan students and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Throughout the week, informational workshops and crafting sessions will be hosted by the kihêw waciston Indigenous Centre to create awareness surrounding truth and reconciliation.

DARK, Edmonton’s Haunted Festival, is making a comeback this fall and will run from Oct. 6 to Oct. 29. The eerie festivities will be held at Fort Edmonton Park and will include haunted adventures, local food trucks, and a live DJ. Tickets are available for purchase on the Fort Edmonton Park website.

See Halloween come to life at Pumpkins After Dark, a captivating display of pumpkins hand-carved pumpkins. The 1 km loop takes you on a journey to see intricately carved pumpkins, forming people, animals, movie characters, and more!

We’re wishing our MacEwan students their best fall yet, and no matter where your adventures take you, be safe, and enjoy this beautiful time of year.