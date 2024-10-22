Fall Fest 2024: A day of sun, wasps, and vibes

A quick recap of SAMU’s buzzing autumn concert.

On Sept. 6, the south side of Building Six erupted with sound and festivities. SAMU’s 2024 Fall Fest settled into the first week of the fall semester equipped with awesome talent and beautiful weather to welcome students to MacEwan. The event had a lineup of six musical performances between 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. MacEwan’s clock tower overlooked the crowd as festival-goers and performers alike felt the sun’s harsh glare before it faded into a golden dusk that slid west down 104 Ave.

Tents and booths lined the edges of Fall Fest’s boundary, offering a smorgasbord of entertainment, food, and drinks. and free swag.

MacEwan’s neighbors from MC College came down to offer free mullet haircuts. Edmonton’s mayor, Amarjeet Sohi, stopped by — he said he was there to support and appreciate the student body. People were getting tattoos and piercings. Fall Fest really had it all.

Fall Fest’s food menu arrived on 12 big wheels: the El Mero Mero Taco Bus, Poutine World Food Truck (I had an iconic corn dog), and the pink White Rabbit Ice Cream Truck.

Rachel Miner, a second-year anthropology student.

For MacEwan student Joehn Torres, Fall Fest is an opportunity to see, hear, and open oneself to different genres and artists. “But at the same time,” he says, “the local artists get to, you know, perform and enjoy what they love doing best.” After MacEwan alumni and local band Misfortune Tellers finished the first set of the night, Dempsey Bolton came to the stage to deliver his punchy blend of the indie and alt genres. One of the songs from his set was his newest 2024 single Comfortable Lines by himself and Micah Sage.

Like other performers, Fall Fest was Tanner Adell’s first time in Edmonton. She brought country, pop, and power-in-pink to the stage. Her last song of the night was Buckle Bunny, from her 2023 album of the same name.

Third-year accounting major Marko Stolic has been to Fall Fest at the start of each fall semester during his studies. He says Fall Fest is important to attend no matter the year of your studies. “It’s a great time to meet new people.”

“Be open to talking to new people. Don’t be nervous. Put yourself out there. Go to the front,” says Rachel Miner, a second-year anthropology student. (of the stage). “That’s what I did last year. It is so much fun.”

SAMU’s executive committee chipped in to help introduce some of the artists. VP Academic, Darcy Hoogers, introduced Lu Kala, a Congolese-Canadian singer who brought Fall Fest into its Pretty Girl Era during her time on stage.

The VP Student Life, Aleace Moom, introduced the next musical artist, Paul Russell, as our Lil Boo Thang. Russell laced kinetic fun through the crowd with the help of his DJ and drummer. Among his songs and playful antics, Russell downed a Bud Light to quell the audience’s “Chug” chants and asked the audience to Facetime their loved ones during his and Kuwada’s new song FaceTime.

Fall Fest guest Aliya Birdsell managed to get Paul Russel’s setlist signed and taped to the front of her shirt. Birdsell was invited to Fall Fest by her friend and MacEwan student Beth Turner.

Gabriel Ambutong, President of SAMU’s executive committee, introduced the final act of the night, Mark Ambor. Ambor began with his song, I Hope it All Works Out.

First-year student Jordyn Clark won free poutine from Hudson’s for a year! Even so, she says her favorite part of Fall Fest is having fun and decompressing with friends. “I think that’s important as students because you can’t just have all work and no play,” she says.

Fun tidbit! We thought about naming this article: Wasps Terrorize Fall Fest 2024.

Photos by Amanda Erickson