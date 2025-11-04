Local designer Alliyah Lecky hosts her last fashion show in Edmonton — for now

Local fashion designer and MacEwan alum Alliyah Lecky puts on one last show in Edmonton before moving to Toronto to pursue her career in fashion design.

The designer didn’t want to leave Edmonton without giving a proper, glamorous thanks to her roots.“It was very much not a farewell but just a way to give credit to my beginnings … and everyone who started with me,” said Lecky.

The sold-out event was put together in just two months. Lecky created all the runway pieces within that time. Despite the quick turnaround, Lecky said this collection felt the most authentically her.

Designer Alliyah Lecky waits backstage at her Last Fashion Show held at the Creative Hive in Edmonton on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Nichapat Jitpraphan

“I know who I am more and the collection really shows that person,” she says.

Lecky describes her design aesthetic as ethereal, sleek, and elegant, putting a modern twist on older silhouettes.The runway featured pieces with the accentuated waistlines of the ‘50s, iridescent fabrics of the disco ‘70s, and bold lines of the ‘80s.

Two models pose together after Alliyah Lecky’s Last Fashion Show held at the Creative Hive in Edmonton on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Nichapat Jitpraphan A model poses backstage ahead of Alliyah Lecky’s Last Fashion Show held at the Creative Hive in Edmonton on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Nichapat Jitpraphan Designer Alliyah Lecky poses with a model after her Last Fashion Show held at the Creative Hive in Edmonton on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Nichapat Jitpraphan

The venue was buzzing with the animated hum of stylish Edmontonians enjoying the show.

While many attendees were connected to Lecky in some way, there were others who were simply excited to be in attendance at a local event centred on their interest. Dressed to the nines, attendees Natsai Zhou and Natalia Yarmason Lyons said as soon as they learned about the show, they felt they had to go. This was the first fashion show they’ve gone to in Edmonton.

The desire to see more gatherings of this nature was a consistent conversation at the show. “A space where everyone, a lot of different flavours and different styles can come together and learn from each other, get inspired by each other,” said Zhou. “Like this was just perfect.”

Antonio Pacifico, Lecky’s creative collaborator, agrees. “In a city that’s not as known for creatives, it’s nice having opportunities to have fashion shows,” Pacifico said. “Because people that are creating are your next-door neighbour and you wouldn’t even know it, and they’re throwing a party like this.”

Although Lecky is leaving Edmonton for now, she hopes the seeds of creativity and community she has planted will continue to grow, elevating Edmonton’s fashion scene with them.