Protestors disrupt MacEwan’s annual address

MacEwan reports on the year’s success, answers questions on Palestine

Editor’s note: In accordance with the Griff’s guidelines on conflicts of interest, we disclose that coordinating editor Nour Salhi, who participated in protests, had no part in the writing, editing, shaping, or informing of this article.

Students protesting for Palestine crashed the Q and A session at MacEwan’s annual in-person community address, forcing the university to speak on the issue before ending the event early.

Every year since 2022, MacEwan has hosted its community for an update called the State of the University Address, in which any student or faculty may attend a presentation on updates and news from the university, followed by a Q and A.

At this year’s update on Oct. 10, MacEwan President Annette Trimbee provided updates on milestones such as surpassing this year’s targets for enrolments, work-integrated learning, and student recommendation.

“MacEwan is in demand,” Trimbee said during the presentation, adding that it is “the right university for the time.”

Aside from the updates on target goals, the presentation included news about the increase in spring/summer enrolments of 16 per cent and raising $5.6 million in funding in 2023/2024.

Trimbee also mentioned how the MacEwan residence is full this year but said there are no current plans to build another.

After the main presentation concluded, pro-Palestine protestors within the audience hammered Trimbee with a series of questions regarding the institution’s stance and silence on the Israel-Gaza war.

When asked why she hadn’t yet met with student protestors in the past, Trimbee mentioned meetings with SAMU and faculty. When pushed further, Trimbee said, “I have not met because I know that there isn’t a thing I can do or say that will satisfy the demands that you have put out.”

“I have not met because I know that there isn’t a thing I can do or say that will satisfy the demands that you have put out.”

Annette Trimbee, MacEwan President and Vice-Chancellor

After a second protestor spoke up, asking if MacEwan had told faculty to be silent on the issue, Trimbee denied any claims of gag orders for instructors.

“I am heartbroken by what is happening over there. A university is a place of dialogue, a place for freedom of expression. No faculty have been told they cannot speak their mind.”

After the protestors’ initial questions, MacEwan communications specialist Breanna Kruger asked about the institution’s plans beyond its 2030 vision, to which Trimbee mentioned the potential for further expansion.

“In addition to advocating for the School of Business money, we will be asking the government for money for a new science building,” Trimbee said, adding that MacEwan will be purchasing land north of 105th Avenue as it becomes available.

Protestors then asked about ongoing silence and if the university would put out a message addressing the conflict.

“I do not know if there are any words that I could put in a conversation with you or an email that will satisfy your deep feelings about what is going on there,” Trimbee said. “I try only to say something if I think it will help.”

A protestor retorted, “But not saying anything is not helping.”

“That is a hard choice to make, and I made that,” Trimbee replied.

When asked about why the university responded to the war in Ukraine but not Palestine, Trimbee said, “I can tell you I have very strong personal feelings about what is going on in the Middle East, but I can also tell you that I don’t speak on behalf of this entire institution, and that is my dilemma.”

“I spoke about Ukraine because we have a centre of expertise,” Trimbee said. “I had a better read for where the community stood.”

The protestor then asked Trimbee to refer to the countries by name, “You’re not saying Lebanon; you’re not saying Palestine.”

“I’m deeply personally impacted by what’s going on today in Lebanon, in Palestine, in Israel,” Trimbee responded.

“I try only to say something if I think it will help.”

Annette Trimbee

While responding to another question about funding targets, Trimbee stopped halfway.

“I’m just going to be honest, folks, I’m finding this difficult. I understand how you are feeling. You’ve accomplished what you hope to accomplish. That’s all I can say.”

A protestor asked if Trimbee would meet with them. Trimbee said, “I guess we kind of are right now.”

The protestor said, “Not really.”

At that point, Trimbee said, “It’s probably best if I just stop,” and while the protestor responded, MacEwan Provost Craig Monk took to the podium.

“Okay, folks, I believe we’ve had more than two-thirds of our question period taken up. Thank you for taking the time to come out,” Monk said.

Monk signalled people to leave, and protestors began a chant as the crowd funnelled out towards the reception area, where chants continued.

“I’m just going to be honest, folks, I’m finding this difficult. I understand how you are feeling. You’ve accomplished what you hope to accomplish. That’s all I can say.”

Annette Trimbee

Some people attended the reception as protestors continued to shout, and bystanders watched from the 2nd floor of Allard Hall.

After the Griff requested an interview with Trimbee regarding the event and its disruption, MacEwan spokesperson John Archer said, “President Trimbee handled the disruptions with compassion and authenticity. She has no further comment.”

He added that since the event, “there have been positive comments and words of support received from faculty, staff, community members, donors and friends.”

Photo credits: Jo Clark