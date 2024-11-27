Remembering MacEwan’s florals…the Victorian way.

An invigorating look at the hidden meanings of our campus’ cadaverous botany.

Originally published on November 1, 2024.

As we begin to brave the winter, we can look back and appreciate the now-defunct florals that once decorated MacEwan’s campus. One way to appreciate the florals and better weather of our yesterdays is through floriography.

During the Victorian era, floriography was widely popular. In the era, defined roughly as between the 1820s to 1914, this form of cryptology sprouted through books describing the language of flowers. Within this botanical code, each flower has a specific meaning and comes together to form a secret message. However, there is room for different interpretations as the cipher does not have perfect one-to-one translations.

MacEwan’s florals from this past season and their subsequent meanings in floriography are as follows:

Marigold (genus: Tagetes): grief

French Marigold (genus: Tagetes): jealousy

Cockscomb (genus: Celosia): affection; foppery

Cranesbill (genus: Geranium): stupidity and new beginnings

Pinks (genus: Dianthus): boldness

Balsam (genus: Impatiens): impatience; ardent love

Petunia (genus: Solanaceae): do not despair

Morning Glory (many genera, largest being Ipomoea): affectation

Potato Vine (genus: Ipomoea): benevolence

Yellow Ox Eye (genus: Telekia): patience

Flame Nettle (genus: Coleus): cruelty

Floriography relies heavily on context to decode and can be somewhat nonsensical upon first glance. But, within the context of this school, this message could mean:

Do not despair, though you may experience cruelty, grief, and envy during your time here, we are benevolent. Be bold without affectation; be patient as impatience will lead to jealousy and foppery. Let ardent love guide your new beginning.

Pink Dianthus Rudbeckia French Marigold Flame Nettle

Photos by John Jonson