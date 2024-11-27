Remembering MacEwan’s florals…the Victorian way.

An invigorating look at the hidden meanings of our campus’ cadaverous botany.
Originally published on November 1, 2024.
As we begin to brave the winter, we can look back and appreciate the now-defunct florals that once decorated MacEwan’s campus. One way to appreciate the florals and better weather of our yesterdays is through floriography.
During the Victorian era, floriography was widely popular. In the era, defined roughly as between the 1820s to 1914, this form of cryptology sprouted through books describing the language of flowers. Within this botanical code, each flower has a specific meaning and comes together to form a secret message. However, there is room for different interpretations as the cipher does not have perfect one-to-one translations.
MacEwan’s florals from this past season and their subsequent meanings in floriography are as follows:
- Marigold (genus: Tagetes): grief
- French Marigold (genus: Tagetes): jealousy
- Cockscomb (genus: Celosia): affection; foppery
- Cranesbill (genus: Geranium): stupidity and new beginnings
- Pinks (genus: Dianthus): boldness
- Balsam (genus: Impatiens): impatience; ardent love
- Petunia (genus: Solanaceae): do not despair
- Morning Glory (many genera, largest being Ipomoea): affectation
- Potato Vine (genus: Ipomoea): benevolence
- Yellow Ox Eye (genus: Telekia): patience
- Flame Nettle (genus: Coleus): cruelty
Floriography relies heavily on context to decode and can be somewhat nonsensical upon first glance. But, within the context of this school, this message could mean:
Do not despair, though you may experience cruelty, grief, and envy during your time here, we are benevolent. Be bold without affectation; be patient as impatience will lead to jealousy and foppery. Let ardent love guide your new beginning.
Photos by John Jonson
