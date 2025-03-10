SAMU EC ELECTIONS: Vice-president student life

Aleace Moom

Aleace Moom is running to be elected as vice-president (student life). Last year, she was appointed to the role after the position was left vacant last April.

During her time as vice-president (student life), Moom has focused her attention on student affordability and accountability.

In the last year, Moom collaborated with vice-president (academic) Darcy Hoogers to help eliminate deferred exam fees for fall 2025. Moom notes that “a lot of students were just taking an F instead because they couldn’t afford to take a deferred exam fee.” She believes that the elimination of the deferred exam fees will help with student mental health. Moom also worked on the SAMU campaign to save reading break where over 4000 students signed an open letter urging voting members on general faculties council against eliminating reading break. In the last year, Moom helped conduct surveys and focus groups surrounding food insecurity among students at MacEwan to gauge concerns. “What we learned with food insecurity initiatives was that students aren’t just struggling with the money aspect, but also skills, time, accessibility,” says Moom. “So from those focus groups, I want to continue my work there and ensure that students can meet their food insecurity needs and learn and grow in those aspects to better sustain their needs.”

Moom says her and other SAMU executives worked to increase the budget for food security programs. MacEwan provided $200,000 to the Pantry, Breakfast Club and newer programs like accessible meals on campus and cooking classes where students will be able to “make a meal, enjoy it with the community, and then take it home as well and make it again.”

Moom says that she also wants to continue working towards more “holistic mental health supports,” such as the PAWSS program. Moom recognizes that students were left with questions surrounding whether PAWSS would continue. According to Moom, the PAWSS program is undergoing a consultation process.

For Moom, the PAWSS program ought to be revised to serve the greater student population while aligning with MacEwan’s strategic goals. “I love PAWSS,” says Moom. “I love the program, and I want to ensure that its longevity lasts, while we also keep in mind that some folks may need some accessibility with their animals.”

Moom wants to create more initiatives for culturally relevant support on campus. Referring to the results of the last spring survey, Moom says students felt like there were not enough of these supports.

Moom says she and other SAMU executives sent open letters to Alberta minister of tourism and sport Joseph Schow and advanced education minister Rajan Sawhney about trans rights on campus.

“I think that’s important to uphold, given the current political climate within Alberta. So I want to ensure that all students feel safe.”

Alem Tesfay

Alem Tesfay is no stranger to student politics. He was a student councillor for a number of years and even won the student councillor of the year award. Tesfay has also worked at the library makerspace, volunteered with PAWSS, and serves as a member representative with the MacEwan Staff Union.

As he runs for vice-president (student life), we spoke about affordability, inclusivity, and student engagement at MacEwan.

“I really got a chance to tap into what it means to be a student, and what the needs and wants of our students are,” says Tesfay. “And my goal is, within this position, I’m able to address those needs and wants.”

Tesfay says he reached out to hundreds of students before he started his campaign because he wanted to know about their concerns. According to Tesfay, students were overwhelmingly concerned about affordability. “MacEwan has a goal of reaching, like, thousands of more students by the end of the decade. How will they accommodate that many more students?” he asks. Tesfay wants to work with SAMU to increase funding to programs like the Pantry and is considering moving the Breakfast Club from a bi-weekly schedule to a weekly schedule. Tesfay believes enacting more funding to these programs is “just a matter of making that decision to increase the budget.” Tesfay also believes connecting with external organizations to collaborate with affordable housing projects can be a solution to the student housing crisis. When asked if he has any specific organizations he has been in contact with, he responds with a smile. “It’s a surprise. A very good surprise. Students are gonna love it.” For Tesfay, inclusivity on campus is crucial to student life. He wants to advocate for more diverse events, including those that are not “alcohol-heavy” to accommodate students who may not drink.

“I’m not saying all events need to be non-alcoholic, but just have those big events that accommodate, you know, a big demographic of students.”

A second component of his campaign is to amplify and empower student voices. “I want there to be student voice. I want students to know what’s going on.” Tesfay says in the past several decisions were made without student input, resulting in confusion and anger.

Tesfay refers to the confusion surrounding PAWSS as an example. In the last few months, the PAWSS program was at risk of being discontinued which took students by surprise. “And I wish if students had a voice in that decision making, regardless of what the decision is, at least there would have been an understanding,” says Tesfay. “There would have been communication, not confusion.”

Tesfay says he would try to find the most effective ways to communicate with a diverse range of students, whether it is through surveys or “doing call outs for students.” Tesfay says he wants to work with the executive team, and while he didn’t provide any other strategies, Tesfay says he is willing to explore different options to effectively garner student responses.

“I want students to be involved,” Tesfay says. “I want students to ask questions.”

