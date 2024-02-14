SAMU to host actor Josh Peck at MacEwan in March

Podcaster, comedian, and former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck is coming to MacEwan University for a live conversation on Thursday, March 14.

The show is a part of SAMU’s Speaker Series, which brings celebrities and public figures to MacEwan’s campus to speak about their lives and successes.

From Drake and Josh to the Ice Age movies, many of us grew up watching Peck on television and in the theatre. The live conversation will dive into his career as a child actor in the public eye during the early 2000s, his life growing up on television sets, and his most recent features, like his role in the 2023 award-winning film Oppenheimer and the Good Guys podcast. There will also be a bar service and a VIP meet-and-greet following the show.

The 18+ event will be moderated by Virgin Radio announcer Luke Rodriguez, and will require a valid government ID.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for the public, and $25 for VIP admission, the latter of which grants you a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Josh Peck. For MacEwan students, there is an early bird sale with $5 tickets until March 1.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. in the Lookout, located in room SA-200 in the SAMU Building.