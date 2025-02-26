Student’s Council Meeting: Feb. 19, 2025

At the Feb. 19 student’s council meeting, councillors voiced their concerns about the lack of information access and executives gave updates on the PAWSS program. There was also a presentation about the pros and cons of the advocacy organizations, like the Canadian Alliance of Students’ Associations (CASA), that SAMU is associated with.

Umbrella organizations

Parvin Sedighi, external and stakeholder relations manager for SAMU gave a presentation about the roles and pros and cons of the federally-positioned CASA and the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS).

Student safety due to negligence was reported as a concern by both organizations.

Sedighi pointed toward staying with CAUS and continuing advocacy efforts at the provincial level. “It’s much more in the classroom, whereas the feds are a bit more distant,” Sedighi said.

The final decision about which advocacy organization SAMU continues with rests in the hands of the students’ council, but more time, discussion, and consultations are needed before any decisions can be made.

PAWSS update

Aleace Moom, vice-president (student finance), gave an update on the PAWSS program at MacEwan. Changes have been made since the program was absorbed by student affairs, including the emphasis on the importance of following the updated standards for animals on campus to ensure safety and accessibility for students.

The new program is expected to be in place by fall 2025.

Information concerns

Councillor Cierra Jacobs raised concerns about the lack of information in executive reports being given to councillors, particularly the president’s portfolio.

Lack of info is causing “significant impediments” when it comes to students’ council being able to perform their duties, according to Jacobs.

To protect matters of reputation, these concerns were addressed confidentially.

SAMU fees

A motion was carried to approve the SAMU Fees Policy, which will go into effect July 1. The new policy will see reduced fees for SAMU members in the spring/summer terms and further discounts for students in Ponoka.

Unbudgeted expenditure

An unbudgeted expense of $59,984.31 was approved. The funds were received as grants as part of Food Banks Canada and will be spent on hiring a contractor to ensure SAMU operates in accordance with the Food Bank Standards of Excellence Program.

Photo by Amanda Erickson