The Barbell Base: A new gym with the goal of making personal training more affordable for everyone

Anthony Webber wants to make personal training affordable for everyone, so he opened The Barbell Base near MacEwan University last month. The gym is located at 10540 124 Street. This small group-training gym offers personalized training at a fraction of the cost of a traditional gym.

Webber started lifting weights at the age of 16 after he was diagnosed with depression. Strength training became the best part of his day and played an important role in building his confidence. Because strength training objectively showed him how he was progressing, his self-esteem and self-worth increased. Now he wants to help others experience the benefits of strength training and exercise in general. Webber said, “I really feel like personal training is one of the best things that anyone can do for themselves.”

According to Statistics Canada, only 16 per cent of Canadian adults meet the minimum recommended amount of physical activity (150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous activity per week). As adults and university students, life is busy, and it’s easy to make the excuse that there’s no time to work out. Webber’s response to the common excuse is, “when you’re exercising, you have more energy, you can focus better, you can concentrate better. These are benefits that are well documented with fitness that will literally help you be more effective when you’re studying.”

Walking, running, or biking are all great ways to move your body. A trainer is the way to go for someone new to fitness, looking to take their training to the next level, or needs encouragement and support to get it done. Especially if you’re exercising for the first time, it’s essential to learn how to exercise without putting yourself at risk of injury. Even if you’ve been exercising for years, a trainer can be beneficial. As Webber put it, “Usain Bolt has a coach. Michael Jordan had strength and conditioning coaches on the ball staff, and then he went and hired Tim Grover, an additional trainer, to take care of him in addition to that.”

As students, hiring a trainer like Tim Grover is likely out of the question. Small group training, on the other hand, is much more feasible. At The Barbell Base, the consultation starts with a mobility assessment so that the trainer can determine any imbalances, injuries, or mobility restrictions and can then provide not only modifications during the workouts but also stretches and exercises to be done at home to fix those issues. And because training groups have no more than six people, the trainer can give you feedback and help you adjust your form as necessary — something that’s not possible in large group workout settings.

Webber understands that not everyone can make it to The Barbell Base four or five times a week, so he created a dedicated app to guide you through your workouts. This app takes the guesswork out which exercises to do, in what order, and how many repetitions. It also includes videos to show you how to properly do each exercise for maximum effectiveness and a minimal likelihood of injury. This app is a great option for someone who wants personalized training a couple of times a week and will do their remaining workouts at MacEwan’s gym, their home gym, or wherever they like to work out.

The Barbell Base is located at 10540 124 Street. To inquire about training at The Barbell Base, contact Anthony Webber at anthony@thebarbellbase.com.