To-go sandwiches

Back to school comes with an entirely new meaning to the word “busy,” from stressing about finding the right classrooms to making your first university friends, working a part-time job, buying textbooks, and of course, finding the time to eat so the “hanger” doesn’t hit you during your fourth lecture of the day. These tried and true sandwich recipes are budget-friendly, delicious, and will come in clutch when the hanger inevitably hits. They are also easily modifiable if you have any dietary restrictions.

Feta pesto sandwich (makes four servings)

INGREDIENTS:

1 baguette

1⁄2 cup grape tomatoes

1⁄2 cup pesto

3⁄4 cup feta cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Cut the baguette into four sections and cut the sections in half lengthwise. Line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil and place the baguette halves onto the baking sheet. Use a spoon to spread the pesto on the baguettes. Cut the grape tomatoes into halves and put a small handful on each baguette piece. Generously sprinkle feta on top. Turn your oven to broil and place the cookie sheet in the oven. Broil for 10 minutes. These open-faced sandwiches can be eaten right away or stored in a container to bring for lunch.

Spicy tuna buns (makes three servings)

INGREDIENTS:

1 can of tuna

3 Kaiser buns

1⁄4 cup spicy mayonnaise (I use Hellmann’s Spicy Mayo)

2 stalks of celery

5 pickles

A pinch of salt

A pinch of pepper

1 tsp. Sriracha (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Chop up the pickles and celery into small bite-size pieces. Mix all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Cut the buns in half and lightly toast them in a toaster oven. Spread the tuna mixture onto the buns.

Cream cheese wrap bites (makes four servings)

INGREDIENTS:

4 medium whole wheat wraps

1 head of lettuce, washed

4 tbsp. herb & garlic cream cheese (you can add more if you like)

2 Roma tomatoes

4 turkey/chicken/ham slices (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Wash and chop the lettuce and cut the tomato into strips. Lay the tortillas out flat and spread cream cheese on the tortilla. Add lettuce, tomato, and chosen meats onto the tortilla. Tightly roll up the tortilla and cut the roll into bite-sized slices. Enjoy!

A final note, these sandwiches are best enjoyed for lunch

with some sides. Here are some ideas:

Fresh veggies

Fresh fruits that don’t get

soggy (grapes, apple slices,

bananas)

Applesauce cups or pouches

Pretzels

Granola bars

Pepperoni sticks

Cheese cubes

Popcorn

Yogurt tubes/cups

Trail mix