Trading card games are a misrepresented hobby

Since 2020 or so, trading card games (TCGs) have risen in popularity. More people have been entering the hobby through playing, collecting, and reselling. On one hand, more people are attending events at local game stores (LGSs), supporting businesses, and growing the community. On the other hand, scalpers have invaded the scene, and high card prices are locking players out of games.

One place I never expected to see TCGs was the campus bookstore, though. I remember walking in to buy my books for my first semester, seeing the cards they had, and being confused. However, I have started playing and collecting Magic: The Gathering, so I have found myself wandering to the bookstore more and more to grab packs before or after my classes. It’s addicting — I love seeing all the cool art and fun abilities, and having somewhere nearby to grab cards from. There aren’t any nearby stores that sell TCGs, so it’s great.

The TCG Club, a SAMU student group, meets every Tuesday evening to play a variety of TCGs. I’ve only attended once. I had no deck, so I was offered one to try out. They’re more than willing to teach others how to play. It’s something I love about this hobby — social interaction, support, and community.

There is a bit of a negative stigma related to TCGs, resulting from the idea that it is similar to gambling. Some cards can go for crazy prices online and in-store. Pokémon recently released their 30th Celebration set, with three specific variations of Mew’s card going for anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000.

With shiny cardboard going for prices like that, it’s understandable why people would think TCGs promote gambling — buying packs and packs and packs, hoping to get that chase card. But something to note is that these aren’t just cards to look at and resell, these are games that people want to play.

“It’s a really good entry point for people to start joining,” said Ronan Graham, second-year music student and vice-president of the TCG Club, adding that the availability of products on campus makes the hobby more accessible. Treasurer and fine arts student Riley Neilson added that it’s nice not needing to go to a specialty store or deal with scalpers.



Fin Eerkes, fourth-year computer science student and the club’s secretary, said that it’s not gonna meet the needs of a local game store.

“In terms of getting the product to people, I think it’s a decent substitute. In terms of the whole experience, the bookstore alone wouldn’t be able to reasonably accommodate that.” — Fin Eerkes, fourth-year computer science student & Secretary of the TCG Club

He also added that the TCG Club partially fills that missing element.

But, does it promote gambling?

“I think you have to look at it not as a way to make money,” Graham said. “If you look at Magic more from the lens of it being a social activity, then you’re investing in the time with your friends and meeting strangers.”

AJ Hickey, fourth-year commerce student and president of the club, added to Graham’s point, saying he personally just loved opening packs.

“I’m not getting the dopamine because I’m getting the expensive cards, I’m getting the dopamine because I truly enjoy the hobby.”

A point they all mentioned was the fact that many game stores sell single cards, so even if you’re specifically looking for one card, you don’t have to open packs.

TCGs get a bad rep. It kept me from getting into the hobby for many, many years. If you don’t want to find a game store and thrust yourself into the hobby, there is a friendly club right on campus, and a reasonably priced bookstore to help ease you in.

At their core, TCGs are community-oriented games. Yes, there are more competitive formats where the objective is to flat-out win, but there are other formats that simply promote fun with friends and strangers. In the case of Magic: the Gathering, commander is the most popular format played both at dining tables and at LGSs.

While overconsumption can certainly be an issue, it isn’t any more prevalent in this hobby than it is in others. So yes, it’s great that the bookstore sells TCGs. It’s a fantastic hobby to get into, and it’s great for meeting new people and forming friendships. Isn’t that what university is all about?