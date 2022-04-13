Food for thought: Brew and Bloom

Brew and Bloom is one of those exquisite places you enter and are immediately taken away by its beauty.

The café, flower and gift shop is a women-led business that serves the Edmonton community differently. This storefront location at 10550 115 St. opened in 2021, though the business itself was started earlier and operated from farmers’ markets. It has a small shop when you first enter with lovely gifts and designer floral arrangements that are sure to make a statement. Just past the store sit two lovely silk flower-covered seats that make getting that Instagram-perfect photo as easy as saying cheese.

However, it’s the café that is the true pièce de résistance. Delicate silk blossoms hang from the ceiling over the café’s trendy counters, marble-like tables and pink blush chairs. The atmosphere is cheerful, warm, and inviting. The sound of patrons chatting and enjoying their meals fills the air as servers make quick work of getting items to tables.

When it comes to dining, there are hard decisions to be made. The double chocolate muffin is a thing of legend with delicate melted chocolate chips inside a moist, cakey exterior. Their red velvet mini cake is soft, and the cream cheese frosting isn’t overly sweet. I highly recommend the Blue Lavender Fog. The drink is a classic Earl Grey fog made with lavender syrup, and comes decorated with a crescent trail of real lavender that makes it a treat for the lips and the eyes.

But their signature drinks, the Sweet Cloud Lattes, are where art and drink meet. The drink comes to the table in a tall glass with a fluffy cloud of cotton candy. You get the experience of pouring the hot beverage over the cotton candy, dissolving the pretty pink pillow into your cup and simultaneously sweetening your drink.

Sweet treats and hot drinks are not the only things they serve. The café has a great menu with soup, paninis, and charcuterie boards, along with a variety of cocktails. Once you’re done dining, you can grab some flowers or a gift for yourself on your way out. Remember, after the school year you’ve had, you deserve it.

If you want to hold a more significant event, Brew and Bloom has a large room aptly named the secret garden with a private patio. Here, you can hold all types of events from workshops to weddings. The café is located downtown just a few blocks from the university, and has parking out front. They also offer take-out boxes and floral subscriptions for those wanting fresh flowers regularly.

Image credit: Supplied