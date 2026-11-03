MacEwan Student Life has real people on it, and we talked to a few of them

Finding love in an unexpected place

BYLINE: Dilana Boutilier

With the school year beginning, there’s been an increase in students on the MacEwan Student Life app (MSL). The app, which was released during the winter 2026 semester, allows students to connect with each other, student groups, and MacEwan events on campus.

University can feel overwhelming, but the creation of MSL has allowed students to reach out and engage with their peers for comedic relief or general advice.

For two first-year MacEwan students, they thought MSL was a great opportunity to start their new adventure at university by introducing themselves to their peers—but the pair got more out of the app than they ever expected.

Moises De Vera and Jacob Allaud met through a friendly encounter on MSL. De Vera created a typical introductory post on MSL to connect with fellow peers, and Allaud responded through the post. De Vera had an immediate desire to get to know Alluad on a deeper level.

“I have to, you know, go get matcha with this guy,” said De Vera. The day after the pair began messaging on MSL, they went to the movies together.

The wave of meme creation, edit spamming, and inside jokes has carried into the fall semester on MSL. De Vera loves the community that the app has built and continues to build as the semester continues.

While it may be scary to get out there, Alluad expresses that with the app connecting all MacEwan students together, love and friendship can form on the app, just like the pair experienced!

De Vera and Alluad have expressed that, while choosing their majors, the MacEwan Student Life app has helped them be more open and connect with fellow students in similar situations. MLS became more than a place to scroll; it’s a spot to help ease first-year nerves and turn them into connections.

MacEwan student life went off-screen for a meet-n-greet

BYLINE: Lena Schluter

In the digital age, we are constantly surrounded by social media influencers and trends, so what makes MSL so appealing? After all, we can consider it another app we downloaded to guide first-year students through the trials of university.

Through the introductions, requests for class notes, and textbook assignment questions, there were two students eager to add some fun to the school-run application.

Remi Wilkinson-Chouinard, a first-year bachelor of science student, began his MSL journey at the beginning of the semester. Remi transitioned from your average MSL user into a digital celebrity, thanks to something unexpected: coleslaw.

Ethan Parry, a third-year in the bachelor of commerce program, also achieved digital notoriety with his own strategy: a simple pre-shift selfie with the caption “Back at the Lube.”

The pair have gained mass appeal on MSL, being digitally known as ‘Slaw King’ and ‘Lube King’. As their MSL popularity grew, Wilkinson-Chouinard and Parry decided to create an opportunity for students to meet and humanize each other off-screen.

The meet-n-greet was announced via a digital flyer on MSL for Oct. 2. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Students had the opportunity to meet the rising MSL legends in the flesh. Other attendees snagged autographs from both Wilkinson-Chouinard and Parry.

The event was positively shared on MSL, and many active MSL users stopped by the fourth floor of Allard Hall to interact with fellow students. Throughout the small event, conversation remained respectful and open for all to participate.

The makeshift meet-n-greet proved to be a rare networking occasion for students of all years and programs, brought together by MSL users who started their journey on the app with humour.

Lost homework found a home on MacEwan Student Life

BYLINE: Cayden Affleck

Since the start of the fall semester, the MacEwan Student Life app (MSL) has seen a revitalization from new students. Among conversations about the Slaw King, Lube King or fire alarms in the residence building, a meme format emerged focusing on a piece of lost homework, and it all started with a post from Claire Krisher.

Krisher walked into a bathroom on campus and saw that someone’s homework was sitting against a toilet paper dispenser. “It was a thick stack of papers, so I was like, ‘if someone lost this, they’re probably going to want it back.’” Krisher snapped a pic and uploaded it to MSL, because students were bound to see it there.

What started as a genuine search for the homework’s owner quickly evolved into something different as other MSL users began to photoshop the image.

“The day after, I saw two or three versions and then a couple days later, I was like ‘there are like fifty of these,’” said Krisher.

The edited versions referenced topics like video games, sexuality, and overexposed colours, and Krisher is all for it.

“I also think that it’s really interesting that people saw that this was something that was sort of catching speed and brought themselves to it.”

Krisher doesn’t know if the homework made it back to its owner, but they seem to be happy with the result.

“I just think it’s so funny that my intent in posting the picture was making it so widespread and it had that effect but in a completely different way.”

“If whoever it was found their homework, that looked like a lot of work, so they must have a lot of dedication,’ said Krisher.