“Open your eyes:” Prime Minister Mark Carney warns against Alberta separation ahead of referendum

Days before Albertans voted on the province’s future in Canada, more than five thousand people filled the Edmonton Expo Centre on Oct. 16, waiting to hear Prime Minister Mark Carney and other public figures defend Alberta’s place in Canada.

“This referendum comes at the worst possible time,” Carney told the crowd at the rally hosted by organization Forever Canadian.

Carney’s remarks came at the end of a tour through Edmonton, Red Deer, and Calgary, ahead of Alberta’s 2026 referendum. The referendum included 10 questions, one of which asked whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or hold a binding vote on separation.

“The world is becoming more dangerous and divided,” said Carney.

“Bullshit,” an audience member responded.

“Open your eyes,” Carney replied. “There are some outside our borders who are working to break us so they can own us.”

Economic impact

Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Kevin Lowe spoke before Carney did, warning attendees that “the price of separation is paid long before the vote.”

Lowe, who played hockey in Quebec during the province’s separatist movement, recalled the economic losses and social tensions that followed the rise of separatist politics. After the pro-separatist Parti Québécois formed government in 1976, businesses began relocating their offices outside the province.

Sunlife Financial, the Bank of Montreal, and the Royal Bank of Canada were among the financial institutions that moved their head offices to Toronto. The New York Times reported that over 350 businesses moved their headquarters out of Quebec from 1976 to 1979.

For Alberta, the effects of separation could be similar to those felt in Quebec. A September report from the Calgary Chamber of Commerce estimated that separating from Canada could cost Alberta roughly 175,000 workers and raise economic uncertainty across the province.

“When Quebecers voted to stay in Canada, those losses didn’t come back,” said Lowe.

Carney echoed those concerns, warning that even the prospect of separation could harm Alberta’s economy.

“A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that will lead to years of deep uncertainty and lost opportunities for Albertans and Canadians.” – Prime Minister Mark Carney

The other nine questions

While much of the rally focused on Canadian unity, Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack used his speech to criticize the referendum’s other nine questions.

Knack said he believes the other nine questions on the referendum are “actually meant to target our neighbours.” He argued the referendum diverted attention and resources from more pressing provincial priorities.

“This referendum removes focus and resources from addressing … real priorities. And that’s why I will resoundingly be voting no to the nine,” said Knack, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Knack also said he believes Albertans would prefer the provincial government spend their money on other priorities, such as new hospitals or schools.

“A government should not sow division.”

The first four referendum questions addressed immigration and access to provincial services, including healthcare, student aid, employment opportunities, and education for non-permanent residents.

The Griff previously published a breakdown of all 10 referendum questions.

Forever Canadian founder Thomas Lukaszuk also urged attendees to vote against the first nine questions, while praising volunteers who supported the campaign to keep Alberta in Canada.

Although Carney was recorded in Calgary on Thursday saying, “no to the nine,” he did not repeat that position during his Edmonton speech.

Darcy Hoogers/the Griff

Referendum results

With approximately 99 per cent of votes counted as of Oct. 22, unofficial Elections Alberta results showed that roughly 75 per cent of voters supported Alberta remaining in Canada. In Edmonton City-Centre, the constituency that includes MacEwan University’s downtown campus, 89 per cent of votes cast favoured remaining in Canada.

The immigration-related questions appear poised to pass, with narrow majorities voting in favour.

Meanwhile, questions proposing amendments to the Canadian Constitution appear unlikely to pass, with a majority of voters opposing them.

The referendum, estimated to cost $70 million, drew criticism from speakers at the rally who argued the questions fuelled division and diverted provincial resources from other priorities.