PAWSS future uncertain despite policy change

How the revisions to campus animal policy changes the program

On Feb. 7, MacEwan University sent a mass email across campus titled “celebrating MacEwan animals on campus.” It announced the PAWSS program will continue with internal activities on campus along with new changes to the animals on campus standard.

However details on how the program will now be run are still up in the air.

“Essentially, PAWSS, as we know it, is not going to exist,” says Alem Tesfay, a PAWSS volunteer and SAMU students’ councillor. The exact future of the PAWSS program is still to be decided, but right now the program still appears to be on pause.

Currently, drop-in times, PAWSS in the Classroom, and PAWSS in the Workplace are not posted on the website. The recent revision to the animals on campus standard, a MacEwan policy, is supposed to provide clarity around the responsibilities for animals and their owners on campus. It ensures that only approved events can happen, recognizes that service dogs have priority, and that the animals must always be under control.

“We are unable to comment on changes to programming and specific activities at this time,” wrote Chandelle Rimmer, the interim associate vice-president (student affairs), in an email. “We will move forward in a thoughtful and purposeful way. We are excited to discuss new opportunities and look forward to sharing them with students and our campus community after a period of transition.”

Andrea Chute, former PAWSS director, wrote in an email that “The PAWSS in the workplace and PAWSS in the classroom programs are no longer allowed on campus. Faculty, students and staff will also not be able to support the approved events on campus as animals cannot stay on campus prior to or after an event.” Chute says they resigned while this article was being written and the program will now be run by a student affairs employee.

“I love the program. I think it was a really good way to engage with students,” says Tesfay. “Students could come in any time and interact with the [pets]. And it was a nice break for some students and for me as well.”

PAWSS in the Classroom allowed professors to bring their PAWSS certified animals in the classroom. Certification was based on criteria from Good Boy Dog Training. Recently, the university found the contract with Good Boy Dog Training to be invalid, which launched an investigation into the program.

“Previous PAWSS volunteers will be contacted directly by student affairs,” says Rimmer. “We are working to understand how the changes to the animal on campus standard will impact programming and will be reaching out to our previous volunteers to discuss next steps. ”At the time of writing, there have been no drop-in schedules announced. For up to date information, check the PAWSS University website.

Photo by Amanda Erickson