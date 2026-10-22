Protester violently removed from MacEwan University library during pro-Palestine demonstration

Police and officers in riot gear responded to a pro-Palestine demonstration at MacEwan University on Thursday afternoon after campus security detained a student protester.

The demonstration began around 3 p.m. when protesters entered the John L. Haar Library in Building 6. One student climbed onto a table with a megaphone and spoke about the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and demanded to speak with MacEwan administration.

Demonstrators also displayed posters referring to the university’s board of governors as the “Board of Butchers,” featuring images of board members.

Approximately five to 10 minutes later, campus security officers surrounded the student with the megaphone, dragged her from the table, and escorted her out of the library.

Demonstrators linked arms around the protester before MacEwan Security violently shoved them away from her so that they could take the student to the security office.

“I was grabbed by multiple peace officers and security guards; they hurt my ribs, they pulled my arms, they choked me,” said the protester. “I was literally assaulted, nothing short of assault at all, and then they told me I was under arrest.”

Security subsequently blocked the entrance to the Building 6 library while the student was held in a security office downstairs.

A crowd gathered outside the security office near the cafeteria, chanting “let her go” and calling for the student’s release.

Around 4 p.m., police officers, including those in riot gear, arrived on campus as students continued to gather around the security office.

Police blockaded the closest entrance to the security office with their riot shields. Police officers without riot gear entered the building and were telling the crowd not to approach officers and to disperse.

An officer named Daryl was working with a protest liaison, Jeremiah, working to mediate a peaceful de-escalation.

“You and I and security from Grant Mac will work together so we can resolve it and everyone can leave,” said the officer.

The student was released at approximately 4:21 p.m. to cheers from the crowd.

Police in riot gear subsequently left the area, while other police officers remained on scene. Most demonstrators dispersed, although some students stayed behind to speak with police and MacEwan peace officers.

An officer named Jason spoke with a group of students following the dispersal, saying that police “show up prepared for what could happen” after a question from one student about how police showing up in riot gear “looks bad.”

A MacEwan University peace officer said the protester was removed because their loudspeaker was causing too much of a disturbance.

Cover photo by Nichapat Jitpraphan.