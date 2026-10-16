2026-2027 SAMU students’ council election results

The 2026-2027 SAMU students’ council will welcome 11 new councillors, while three incumbents return for another term.

Christian Galera, Izzy Reyes, and Jean Pierre Moreno are the returning councillors.

Newcomer Farhat Riaz topped the vote with 992, followed closely by Moina Bhatia with 948. Moreno secured the final seat with 504 votes, a difference of 488 votes from the top candidate

Gibson Ayoku, Ibrahim Samad, and Nnamdi Eneasato were unable to secure seats, receiving 381, 378, and 353 votes, respectively.

Candidates campaigned on platforms focused on affordability and cost of living, strengthening connections with students, and raising awareness of SAMU resources.

12.6 per cent of students voted this year, 3.6 per cent more than last year. Out of 18,458 eligible voters, 2,321 cast their ballots.

The 2026-27 SAMU students’ council members are:

Farhat Riaz

Moina Bhatia

Fatima Omar

Abby Yanciw

Abdullah Benothman

Marcus Taranger

Soshana Muzien-Derso

Hana Musama

Emmanuel Ogbondeminu

Aleksandar Kosoric

Beryl Guzman

Christian Galera

Izzy Reyes

Jean Pierre Moreno

SAMU students’ councillors meet once a month alongside the executive committee.

Cover photo by Nichapat Jitpraphan.