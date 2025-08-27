“Totally normal” budget-friendly activities to try this September

Hayden Carkner

Photos by Amanda Erickson/TheGriff

With the return of the school year, many of you, our cherished readers, will be on limited entertainment budgets to keep you, your friend(s), and lover(s) entertained throughout the beautiful autumn months. Do not fear! The Griff is here to provide you with a list of totally normal September activity ideas that will wreak minimal havoc on your bank account (if not your reputation.)