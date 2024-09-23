Vice president external resigns

SAMU seeks to fill a vacancy

The Students’ Association of MacEwan’s University is looking to fill the vacant executive committee (EC) position of vice president external after the previous VP, Alric Reid, stepped down.

Reid says the decision came after receiving news that his son, who is experiencing health issues, would need more support than the family originally anticipated.

“It’s been one of the greatest honours of my life to serve the students of MacEwan University. And I wish it didn’t come to an end this way,” Reid said in an interview with the Griff. “I hope that the next person that comes into the role understands the privilege there is to serve students.”

The position is open to all MacEwan students who pay SAMU membership fees and will require full-time availability from candidates. The job pays a yearly salary of $49,169 and comes with dental and medical benefits, but EC members must take a minimum of one course per semester while in office.

SAMU president Gabriel Ambutong says that SAMU’s day-to-day operations won’t be affected by the gap and that the students’ council (SC) will work to fill the vacancy as soon as a suitable candidate is found.

“The position is posted until suitable candidates are found; candidates are then interviewed by the [students’ council operations] committee, and the top candidate is recommended to the students’ council for appointment,” Ambutong said in an email to the Griff. The posting closed Sept. 13.

Ambutong adds that SC then deliberates on the candidate before then accepting or rejecting, “although rejections are rare.”

Reid held his position for roughly four months of his 12-month term after he was appointed by the students’ council over former VP external Jakob Cardinal.

Cardinal, who was disqualified from candidacy in 2024 , says he was quite surprised to see the vacancy but has no plans to apply for his former position.

“I really hope that somebody takes on the reins of this great role. It’s an integral part of the advocacy that SAMU does,” Cardinal said in a phone interview with the Griff.

Reid’s departure also leaves another opening with the Council of Alberta University Students, where he had recently been elected chair.

“The work of student advocacy continues, and I know that my colleagues within the executive committee and within the student council will continue the work of advocacy for students at MacEwan,” Reid says.