What does identity mean to you?

Diyar Al-Zubaidi

Bachelor of music, first-year

Q: What does the word identity mean to you?

A: Identity means a lot of things to me. I think it’s something that’s so important to you as a person. I mean, it’s pretty obvious, right? I don’t know who you are without identity. I think it’s something you really need to think about and something that you cultivate. It’s not exactly something like, just because I wear this one thing or listen to this one band does not mean that that is my identity.

Q: What parts of MacEwen or your program have changed how you see yourself?

A: Well, before I started music, I kind of was like, oh, you know, I play music, but I’m not a musician. But now, I’ve started viewing myself more and more that way. That I’m actually a musician. And I think that’s a really important way that MacEwan has changed the way I view myself.

Q: What is something that you’ve done at MacEwan that has reinforced your identity? Any clubs or specific classes you’ve taken?

A: I think my master class has. Because I am here for vocals, but I’m also a drummer, and I’ve never had to really perform as a vocalist. So, performing in my master class was really reassuring to me. This is something I can do. It’s who I am.

Q: What’s one thing kind of outside of school that’s crucial to your identity?

A: Probably all my friends, the ones that aren’t in music because it’s great to have all these people in the music program that I’m talking with and everything, but to have that outside perspective from everybody who doesn’t know as much [about music] is really important to me.

Q: What’s one thing that you would tell your fellow students about finding identity in these early adult years?

A: Don’t try too hard. It’s gonna come naturally, and you just have to let it. Because I think thinking about it is the exact opposite thing you should be doing. It should just happen.

Zeshan Nasr Bachelor of science — psychology, first-year “I think a person’s identity is built off seeing other things and taking what you like from other people.” Olivia Dreger Bachelor of arts — psychology, first-year “I think all of the different classes I’m in teach me a bunch of different things about myself. For example, I’m in this theater class, and I found myself to be a lot more confident on new ideas and just being more present in that class.” Ariana Luis Bachelor of arts — sociology, fifth-year “Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s normal to not know anything about your identity or have a certain program or track you want to be on. Be open to everything, open to failure, open to change.”

Margret Elegino

Bachelor of music, fourth-year

Q: What does the word identity mean to you?

A: Both of my parents are Filipino, I was born there in the Philippines, but then raised in Saudi Arabia before coming here in 2011. So because of that, I have a very broad and unclear perspective on what my identity is as an immigrant who’s moved around a lot. I feel like for most of my life I was unsure of how I wanted to identify. But I feel like Canada has been very open for me and welcoming, so I’ve enjoyed my experience here in terms of that, but aside from racial identity, identity can expand to the things that you like and the things that you do, and how you present yourself.

Q: What parts of MacEwan or your program have changed how you see yourself?

A: Coming into MacEwan, I had never had a lot of experiences collaborating as a musician, given that I’m in the music program. So, coming here was really my first time being able to explore that part of myself as a performer, so I think that’s been really huge. But also, I’ve found myself really welcomed by the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, Education, and Response. I’m currently working on the certificate for that.

Q: What’s one thing kind of outside of school that’s crucial to your identity?

A: Probably my identity as a Filipino. I’m involved in the local non-profit organization Vismen Alberta. I primarily work as a musician with them, but I also do other things that make me feel a part of the Edmonton community as a whole.

Q: What advice would you give yourself as a kid?

A: Your identity shouldn’t be reliant or determined by external factors. I think the things that you like and truly identify with should be what defines you. It evolves.

Belsse Demissebeleau Bachelor of science, first-year “Settling down in one identity is not good. Just keep changing. I want to keep changing for as long as I can, up to my 30s, 40s, 50s. Identity is not like a stagnant thing. You’re always moving.” Emem Bassey Bachelor of computer science, third-year “I feel like it’s an accumulation of your experiences and interactions, because as humans, we absorb. So, whatever resonates with you the most is what you cling onto the most. And the combination of all that up until today is your identity.” Halima Yusuf Bachelor of commerce, second-year “Give yourself a break. You’re doing great. Just allow yourself to grow, don’t think too much. You haven’t even started learning about yourself so give yourself a break.”

Karla Espinoza

Bachelor of arts — psychology, fifth-year

Q: What does the word identity mean to you?

A: Everything that encompasses who you are, who you associate with, and who has shaped you over time in life.

Q: What parts of MacEwan or your program have changed how you see yourself?

A: I’ve definitely learned a lot about myself. I’m in psychology. We’ve learned about a lot of people in history and how they identify, how we connect with the world and surround ourselves with can make us who we are.

Q: What is something that you’ve done at MacEwen that has reinforced your identity? Any clubs or specific classes you’ve taken?

A: I chose to take Spanish as one of my breadth requirements, and I’ve met so many people that share a lot of my same cultural identities and ideas, and so that has really helped me embrace who I am. [MacEwan is] pretty anglophone, so I barely get to speak Spanish with anyone else, but except for the other students that are taking Spanish, so it really does help to connect with that side of my identity.

Q: What’s one thing kind of outside of school that’s crucial to your identity?

A: Definitely language. I feel like being from Chile, a lot of other Latin American countries make fun of us for speaking Spanish, for our Spanish, for the words we use. It’s like a big part of who we are. A lot of our language derives from our own indigenous people. So yeah, I would say language is a big one. Family values, and just being proud of who you are.

Q: What advice would you give yourself as a kid?

A: Just keep going at it. Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. You have to decide that for yourself, and just don’t let other people try to deter you from what you actually want in life.

Academic upgrading and educational assistant program, first-year “My best advice I would give to fellow students, first-years, second-years, third-years, fourth-years, is just be yourself. Be kind to yourself. Be kind to others. Eventually over time, you will find what it is you want to do in life.” Matt Simon Undeclared, wanting to pursue data science, first-year “I would suggest that you take everything as if you’re a sponge, like every class, every course that you take will help you get through your career.” Moina Bhatia Bachelor of science, last-year “You should find people like you, and once you find people that are good, stick with them and help each other grow and help each other build up a wonderful life academically, physically, and mentally.” Roman Bachelor of music, first-year “If you want to explore your identity a lot more, join clubs. Don’t be afraid to take those risks. Definitely make a lot of friends at MacEwan”

Rhein Aguilar

Police Studies, first-year

Q: What does identity mean to you?

A: Identity is how a person presents and views themselves, and how they distinguish themselves from other people. How they think they are unique.

Q: What parts of MacEwen or your program have changed how you see yourself?

A: People at MacEwan are very open and considerate. I feel so much more like myself here. Everybody’s really cool, so I want to be cool as well.

Q: What is something that you’ve done at MacEwan that has reinforced your identity? Any like clubs or specific classes you’ve taken?

A: I’ve joined the Filipino Barcada Club, reinforcing my cultural identity. But I’ve also grown to be part of this MacEwan group, where we’re from all over the place and kind of just meet up. It’s really cool.

Q: What is one thing that is crucial to your personal identity outside of school?

A: I really, really love music, guitar, and wandering.

Q: What would you tell fellow students about finding identity in your early adult years?

A: You really have to search for it yourself. Sometimes it might not come to you. A lot of people, it seems like it does, but it’s sometimes an effort to find your identity and then stick with it, because sticking with your identity is sometimes scary.

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All interviews have been edited for clarity.