Meet some of this year’s students’ council candidates

Meet a few of the students’ council candidates who will be running in the upcoming election taking place on Oct. 16 and 17.

Not all candidates responded to the Griff’s request for comments by the time of publication. The candidates’ answers have been edited for clarity.

Liam Wilson

Who are you and why are you running for council?

I am an academic person who earned magna cum laude in grade 12 while still publishing a fiction novel. I have two dogs and like classic rock and soul.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

I don’t pretend to know all of MacEwan’s problems as a first-year student, but I know I want to preserve fall break. I also want to make university more affordable through a partial textbook credit for low-income students and by convincing MacEwan to allow students to opt out of gym fees. Finally, I want to create a winter “culture fest” featuring cultural foods and dances.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

Relax…life is good.

Maade Okai

Who are you and why are you running for council?

My name is Maade Okai, and I’m a third-year computer science student. I’m re-running for the students’ council because I’m committed to making the student experience here as enjoyable as possible.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

I’ve noticed that affordability is still a huge concern and that students want relief from financial burdens.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

I want students to know that I will advocate for cutting expenses where necessary to ensure that all their hard-earned money is needed and used appropriately. Student councillors are here to represent your concerns and issues. Make sure your issues are heard by voting for candidates that resonate with you!

Jay Forcier

Who are you and why are you running for council?

My name is Jay Forcier, I am a third-year student. I have been volunteering with SAMU and student groups since 2018. As a member of students’ council, I can work with SAMU, students, and the council to provide better, more accessible resources for students.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

I have noticed by going to student counselling services that there is a three to seven-day wait time before anyone can even see you. How is that supposed to support students in crisis? I want to make tangible resources to bridge the gap when students are unable to receive support.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

Go out there and VOTE! Also, practice some self-care!

Aidan Fisher

Who are you and why are you running for council?

I’m Aidan Fisher, a fourth-year computer science DIV (database and interactive visualization) and finance student running for students’ council. I’m focused on improving student life and financial transparency.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

Student groups face funding challenges, hindering event planning. I’ll advocate for increased funding and streamlined access. I’ll also join the finance committee to oversee SAMU’s budget and ensure student fees are used effectively.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

One thing I want students to remember is that the only gap between you and someone you don’t know is a “hello!”

Ian Kamenwa

Who are you and why are you running for council?

My name is Ian, and I am in the last year of my political science degree. I’m running to continue my work on the council, where I have been actively involved in initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden on students.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

The growing costs that students find themselves needing to deal with. As a student, I, too, have felt these additional financial burdens and want to have a hand in easing them for my fellow students.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

As much as I hope I can earn your vote, even if you don’t vote for me, I’d encourage you to look at the other candidates because this year we are lucky to have so many great candidates. And if you have any specific questions, don’t hesitate to stop me in the hallway to ask, now and after the election if I am lucky enough to have won.

Vincent Trinh

Who are you and why are you running for council?

I want to join council to push myself further than I have before and take a larger leadership role, furthering my skills and knowledge.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

Especially when starting out at university, there are many challenges that students face. So, I want to promote an exciting student experience and aid those starting out in their first year, encouraging them to participate in fun events and advocate for more student aid in whatever troubles them.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

As naive as all of this sounds, I hope we can work together to achieve this goal. Even if we push towards it just a little bit more.

Shon Rabinovich

Who are you and why are you running for council?

I am a second-year commerce student and I am passionate about making a difference. I’m running for students’ council to make sure that every student’s voice is heard, creating a campus where we all feel connected and supported!

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

I’ve noticed that the sense of community at our school could use some improvement. While we do have events, they aren’t as frequent, especially during busy times when students could really use an escape from their studying. I believe more small events around campus would help relieve stress and create a closer community.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

To the students of MacEwan University, I’d like to say that I want to build a tighter community. As your council representative, I will work hard to ensure your concerns are heard and addressed. Let’s work together to create a more inclusive and supportive campus where everyone can thrive. I’m excited about the possibilities ahead and am here to support you!

Chioma Uzor

Who are you and why are you running for council?

My name is Chioma Uzor, and I am a fourth-year psychology student with a minor in political science. I am a second-generation immigrant and mental health advocate. I am also the co-president of the Black Students’ Alliance of MacEwan University (BSAMU), a student-at-large with the sexual violence prevention committee (SVPEC), and a community Nest leader at MacEwan. I am excited to be re-running for my third term on council!

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

I am currently aiming to tackle student wellness in my campaign. So, I am dedicated to enhancing student comfort. This means ensuring that the executive committee is held accountable for creating space accommodations for our growing student population, addressing the affordability crisis, and promoting mental health options at MacEwan University.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

Remember, change starts with you! Your vote is not just a number, it’s a voice. Don’t let it go to waste. Choose councillors who align with your values. I assure you that I will treat your complaints and concerns with the utmost respect and ethical consideration.

Wanna learn more about me? Follow @chichi4sc on Instagram to learn about my platform!

Izzy Reyes

Who are you and why are you running for council?

As a student councillor, my primary objective is to amplify the student voice at MacEwan.

What are some student issues that you’ve noticed are important to you and why?

My aim is to be the bridge between the administration and the students, ensuring all student voices are heard and acted upon. It is my duty to treat your concerns as my concerns, and my commitment is to represent you with dedication and integrity above all else.

Is there anything you would like to say to the students of MacEwan University?

To the students of MacEwan: let’s make a difference together. Get busy, vote Izzy!

Photos of candidates supplied by SAMU.